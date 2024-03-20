DRC: Civilian Casualties From M23 Shelling in North Kivu

The situation remains confused in this area of fighting, which is concentrated in the hills of Kiuli and Vunano, north of Shasha, in the cluster of Mufuni Shanga, west of Sake.

On Wednesday, Radio Okapi reported that at least one death and four injuries were caused by shelling by March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in Sake, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Several positions of the Armed Forces of the DRC and their collaborators of the stabilization missions of the United Nations (Monusco) and of the Southern African Development Community (Samidrc) were targeted by shells launched the day before from the hills occupied by the M23 in Mubambiro, Masisi territory.

Local sources reported to Radio Okapi the fall of a bomb near Kasengesi, near the district of Lac-vert, west of the city of Goma, as well as civilian victims of the attacks.

The situation remains confused in this area of fighting, which is concentrated in the hills of Kiuli and Vunano, north of Shasha, in the cluster of Mufuni Shanga, west of Sake.

On the brink of disaster: the armed rebel group M23 in DR Congo has approached the city of Goma, the capital of the eastern province of North Kivu, whose population is estimated at 2 million in 2022. This puts the country at risk of escalating war -- New weapons | @AUC_PAPS… pic.twitter.com/wWzMEIN2Qv — AUC3I (@AUC31) March 20, 2024

According to the news outlet, violent clashes broke out between the rebels and the Army on Tuesday, with artillery firing over several areas of Sake and the bases of the Monusco and Samidrc contingents.

The Army has not yet made any statement on the matter, although the mortar fire in this area has been going on for several days.

On Saturday, March 16, civilian boats were damaged on Lake Kivu and eight members of the Monusco were wounded, which led to the condemnation of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.