DRC: At Least 40 Reported Dead in Mine Collapse

Authorities reported that more than 40 wells between 15 and 18 meters deep were affected.

The Minister of the Interior of the Kasai region, southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Alain Shisungu, reported Thursday that at least 40 people died after the collapse of a diamond mine.

The official detailed that the event occurred last Tuesday night in the city of Samba and explained that all the deceased were artisanal gemstone prospectors working in subway shafts.

"I confirm that there was a collapse in Samba in the mining square of a (local) chief. At least 40 people were working there when the ground collapsed. We have been able to pull out, so far, only six bodies," he told an international agency.

However, the official pointed out that the exact number of deaths remains unclear while the search continues.

#Kasaï : Plusieurs morts dans l'éboulement d'une mine de #diamant, au village Samba, dans le secteur de Bapende, qui est situé à plus de 30 km de la ville de #Tshikapa pic.twitter.com/nZYlPXBAXv — MEDIACONGO.NET (@mediacongo) June 7, 2022

Kasaï: Several dead in the landslide of a mine in #diamant , in Samba village, in the Bapende sector, which is located more than 30 km from the town of Tshikapa

Congolese authorities also indicated that more than 40 wells, between 15 and 18 meters deep, were affected.

Congolese media reported that the authorities had suspended activities in the mine due to soil instability.

These accidents are common in Congo and other African countries, caused by workers' lack of protection measures.