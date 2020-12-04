Copa Named Best Latin American Airline of the Last Decade

The Panamanian flag carrier Copa Airlines stands out today as the best in Latin America in the last decade, thanks to its Hub of the Americas strategy to connect the region to the world.

According to the Decade of Airline Excellence Awards, the company's fleet connects several destinations throughout Latin America, including secondary markets, with the rest of the continent and the Caribbean.

In the midst of the worst crisis in the history of aviation and our airline, we are very proud to receive this important recognition, which is the result of the work, dedication and commitment of the entire Copa Airlines team," said CEO Pedro Heilbron.

The senior executive of Copa Holdings S.A.'s subsidiary assured that during these years 'we have focused on offering world-class service to our passengers and positioning our Hub of the Americas as the best connectivity point in the continent.

Heilbron offered his good offices to continue contributing to the growth of the region, which needs today more than ever a solid aviation in the face of the crisis situation generated by the Covid-19.

In a recent communication to its workers, the airline informed that the current perspectives predict that in December the company will barely have 30 percent of the operations it had before the pandemic, which only at Panama's Tocumen International Airport were 350 daily arrivals and departures.

At the same time, of the 102 aircraft they currently own, they have accelerated the withdrawal of 28 of the Embraer and Boeing 737-700 models and a similar number of Boeing 737-800s, some temporarily and others for sale, which will halve the fleet, airline sources told reporters.

The net losses reported by Copa Holding in the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $386 million, according to the financial statement reported in August by the company formed by Copa Airlines, Copa Airlines Colombia and Wingo.

However, in the opinion of the International Air Transport Association, it is one of the companies that best managed to circumvent the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

The Decade of Airline Excellence Awards were presented this year by FlightGlobal, Airline Business and the civil aviation practice of Korn Ferry, the world's largest provider of human capital solutions, in place of the Airline Strategy Awards, which will return in 2021.

According to a press release from the Panamanian airline, the winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts, who also recognized similar ones from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East.