Colombia's Indigenous Demand Justice After 20 Leaders Killed

Colombia's Indigenous people are outraged at the death of more than 20 social leaders inside South American country, the counselor of the Indigenous Youth of Colombia , Eliel Castillo, said this week.

Castillo, who participates in the World Encounter Against Imperialism, remarked that there is a systematic massacre occurring in his country. A massacre which has largely been ignored by the Colombian government, despite promises of safety.

He said that social activists and Indigenous leaders who have been killed sought the transformation of a society in which they can have opportunities.

"The Indigenous peoples deserve a guarantee of life in this society, for the defense of the territory, of life, for our economic and social rights, that is why today the original peoples are present in this World Encounter against Imperialism," he said.

Castillo recalled that for 500 years, the Indigenous peoples seek balance and harmony, which was taken from them as native peoples.

“The situation in Colombia is quite strong, quite complicated, we want worldwide support in these struggles that we are leading because we have had governments that all they have wanted is for our people to disappear. They are leading us to war, to death , to destruction, they take away our territories, invade them with any kind of projects that disrupt our lives and our being as original peoples,” he added.