Colombia Proposes Arrest of Netanyahu and Peace Force in Gaza

President Petro made these proposals given that Israel will not stop the genocide against the Palestinian people.

On Friday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to his genocidal military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

“Netanyahu will not stop the genocide, which implies an international arrest warrant from the Criminal Court,” he said.

“The United Nations Security Council must consider establishing a peacekeeping force in the territory of Gaza,” he added.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed 34,904 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where they have also injured 78,514 people.

“If all of this were happening in Africa, they would have already issued warrants.”



Naledi Pandor, the South African foreign minister, has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue a warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers for… pic.twitter.com/EvPeciN0Tw — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 10, 2024

The number of fatalities, however, could be much higher given that the Palestinian authorities have not been able to recover the bodies that lie under the rubble of buildings and homes destroyed by indiscriminate bombings.

During all these months, the Colombian president has maintained strong criticism of the bombings carried out by the Zionist state. On May 1, at a massive event for International Workers' Day in Bogota, Petro announced the breaking of diplomatic relations with Israel.

Meanwhile, in the last week, Netanyahu has confirmed that he will continue the military offensive in Gaza even if he does not have the support of U.S. weapons.

