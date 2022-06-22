Colombia: Petro and Duque To Meet on June 23rd

The meeting, which is the first between Petro and Duque, will take place at 17:30 local time at the Casa Nariño Presidential Headquarters.

According to Petro's team, on Thursday, the president-elect will also receive the credential as the winner of last Sunday's elections and will meet with the Frente Amplio and the Pacto Histórico coalition he represents.

On Wednesday, Petro appointed the committee in charge of the transition between the outgoing and incoming government.

Senator Armando Benedetti said that the committee will be formed by the programmatic director of the government plan of Petro's campaign, Daniel Rojas, the political scientist and physician Carolina Corcho, and the former senator Mauricio Lizcano.

#Encuentro el presidente electo de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, se reunirá este jueves por primera vez con el mandatario saliente, Iván Duque, después de las elecciones presidenciales del domingo. pic.twitter.com/K0mKwOStVF — Radio Caracas Radio (@RCR750) June 22, 2022

The current Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, was assigned by President Iván Duque to be in charge of the transition process.

Restrepo appointed the Chief of Staff of the Presidency, María Paula Correa; the director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, Víctor Muñoz, and the Director of Planning, Alejandra Botero, as those who will attend a meeting to be held on Friday at the Casa Nariño between the two transition committees.

Leftist Gustavo Petro will take office for the period 2022-2026 on August 7, after the end of Iván Duques' term. Petro won last Sunday's runoff election with more than 50 percent of the vote against center-right Rodolfo Hernández.