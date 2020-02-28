    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

Civil Rights Advocates Reject Trump's Denaturalization Office
  • Border Patrol monitors migrant flows in San Diego, California, U.S., Feb. 2, 2020.

    Border Patrol monitors migrant flows in San Diego, California, U.S., Feb. 2, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 28 February 2020
Videos

The Department of Justice’s Denaturalization Section will investigate and litigate the revocation of U.S. citizenship.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)and other NGOs defending the rights of migrants criticized the creation of a special office responsible for withdrawing citizenship because President Donald Trump administration could use it as a tool for his "xenophobic and racist" agenda.

RELATED:

Federal Judge Finds US in Contempt for Deporting Minors

"The Trump Administration creates an office to try to abuse, frighten, and intimidate Latinos and all immigrants or refugees who have obtained citizenship legally," the LULAC president Domingo Garcia said.

"There is no doubt that the government should revoke citizenship to convicted terrorists, war criminals, and sex offenders," he added but also warned that racist officials could abuse their authority.

On Feb. 26, the Department of Justice said its new Denaturalization Section will investigate and raise in court the revocation of citizenship to terrorists, war criminals, sex offenders, and others who unlawfully obtained citizenship status."

The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) manager Diego Iniguez-Lopez said that the creation of this office sends a message to naturalized citizens to feel "like strangers, threatening to strip their citizenship status at any time, even decades after naturalization."

To restrict migrants' access to U.S. citizenship, the Trump administration has also stopped granting tourist visas to pregnant foreigners visiting the country to prevent the automatic naturalization of babies born in U.S. territory.

"The new office will join the existing sections within the Civil Division's Office of Immigration Litigation — the District Court Section and the Appellate Section," reported the International Investments Net.

Tags

Migrants rights Human rights Racism LULAC NPNA

People

Donald Trump Domingo Garcia

EFE - International Investments Net
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.