Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister

He said tackling inflation will be his priority as annual growth in the consumer price index held at 7.2 percent in December.

On Wednesday, the swearing-in ceremony held in New Zealand's parliament saw Chris Hipkins officially taking up the top job and Carmel Sepuloni becoming the deputy prime minister.

Prime Minister Hipkins will reshuffle the cabinet next week. Besides the top leadership role, Hipkins himself will be the minister of national security and intelligence.

Announcing her resignation last Thursday, Jacinda Ardern said, after five and a half years of the top leadership role, she could not keep going for another year or term after careful consideration.

"Being prime minister has been the greatest honor of my life," Ardern said, citing her cabinet's achievement in alleviating child poverty and increasing welfare support and public housing stock.

Jacinda Ardern bid an emotional farewell at her last political engagement as New Zealand’s PM.



On Tuesday with the presence of her successor Hipkins, Ardern made a de facto farewell speech as New Zealand prime minister. The outgoing Labor leader on her last day as prime minister said her departure should not be viewed as a negative commentary on New Zealand.

"I have experienced such love, compassion, empathy and kindness when I've been in this job -- that has been my predominant experience," Ardern said, adding that she is not going anywhere and will still be the Member of Parliament for Mt Albert.

Hipkins said he and Ardern have reflected on the last few years, adding "it's a bittersweet moment." New Zealand's general election will be held on Oct. 14, 2023.