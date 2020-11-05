Chinese Vice FM Calls for Improving China-U.S. Relations

Maintaining and promoting healthy and steady development of bilateral relations serves the two peoples' fundamental interests and the international community's common aspiration, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng expressed.

As the world waits for news on who will become the next U.S. president, China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Thursday he hopes the next U.S. administration will take steps to work with the Asian country. Le made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on the U.S. presidential election and China-U.S. relations.

The U.S. presidential election's counting of votes is still ongoing, and the result is not yet known, said Le, adding that China hopes the presidential race can proceed steadily and smoothly.

"China's attitude toward the bilateral relations is clear and consistent," said Le. "Although there are differences between the two countries, they also have extensive common interests and room for cooperation."

Beijing expects the incoming US administration to meet China in halfway, manage differences and push for the advancing of China-US ties along the right track. Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said at a news briefing in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/K42ohVVlUf — Lin Jing 林静 (@CGCHINA_CPT) November 5, 2020

The world’s two largest economies have been locked in escalating tensions over the last two years, beginning with trade and spilling over into technology and geopolitics. There have also been some issues concerning the U.S.' meddling in affairs related to China's special administrative regions, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Maintaining and promoting healthy and steady development of bilateral relations serves the two peoples' fundamental interests and the international community's common aspiration, Le remarked.

"We hope that the next U.S. government will meet China halfway; uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation; focus on collaboration; manage differences, and push forward bilateral ties along the right track," he said.

Analysts have pointed out that a Biden administration would likely draw American allies together to form a more unified strategy against Beijing than the Trump administration has.

On Wednesday evening, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a key speech that his country would speed up trade talks with the EU, Japan, and South Korea, without mentioning the U.S.