China's Shenzhou-12 Docks With Space Station Core Module

China on Thursday successfully launched the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship. A few hours later, its crew entered the space station core module Tianhe.

They will remain in orbit for three months. The mission will help test technologies related to long-term astronaut stays and health care, the recycling and life support system, the supply of space materials, extravehicular activities and operations, and in-orbit maintenance.

These technologies are essential for the construction of the space station and will lay an important foundation for the human exploration of deeper space in the future.

The space station, in low-Earth orbit, can facilitate astronauts in carrying out large-scale space science and technology experiments, which can greatly promote the development of space technology and innovation.

Three astronauts are set for the launch of #Shenzhou12, #China's first crewed mission to its #SpaceStation tomorrow. They will spend three months on the orbiting #Tianhe station. pic.twitter.com/NWQdLyIFs8 — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) June 16, 2021

Seventeen countries will participate in the experiments aboard the space station, covering aerospace medicine, the life sciences and biotechnology, microgravity physics and combustion science, and astronomy.

China has already engaged in fruitful cooperation with the international community concerning the ongoing Mars exploration, with partners including the European Space Agency and the space agencies of Argentina, France, and Austria.

The Chinese authorities and scientists also hold an open attitude toward cooperation in the fourth phase of their lunar exploration program and the international lunar research station.