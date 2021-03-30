China Donates COVID-19 Vaccines To Palestine

On March 21, Palestine launched a mass COVID-19 inoculation campaign in a bid to curb the fast spread of the virus across the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

China on Monday handed over a batch of donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine to support its nationwide fight against the pandemic.

China has been helping Palestine in its anti-coronavirus fight since the outbreak of the disease in the country in March last year. China has donated several batches of medical supplies to Palestine in 2020, and a Chinese team of medical experts was sent to Palestine last June to support its fight against the pandemic.

"China is ready to work with Palestine to meet challenges, build a community with a shared future for mankind and inject new content into the friendly Sino-Palestinian relationship," said Guo Wei, head of the Office of China to the State of Palestine.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila thanked the Chinese government, noting the batch from China is the largest single donation of COVID-19 vaccines Palestine has received so far.

"Palestine highly appreciates China's commitment to provide coronavirus vaccines as a global public good," she said, adding that her country already approved China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.

On Monday, Palestine recorded 1,786 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. A total of 266,720 infections have been registered in this country so far.