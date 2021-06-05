China Approves CoronaVac's Emergency Use for People Under 17 Years-old

The decision It came after phase II of clinical trials finished well just a few days ago.

China's health authorities approved the emergency use of the self-made COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac for people under 17 years old age.

The announcement was made by the president of the company, Yin Weidong, who also stated that a start date for the vaccination of minors and the first age group to start has not yet been specified.

This comes after the completion of the first two phases of clinical trials in children of the drug CoronaVac, the brand name of the vaccine.

"The vaccine is as safe and effective as it is for adults," Yin tolds to CCTV News.

Studies indicates that CoronaVac is 51 percent effective in reducing symptomatic cases. However, it is 100 percent effective for severe cases and those that require hospitalization.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the emergency use of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, thus becoming the second Chinese vaccine to achieve this status after Sinopharm's.

The Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are the first two of their kind to be recommended for emergency use by the WHO despite the fact that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not have approved its use.