Chilean President Rejected by 84% of the Population

Amid the constant popular mobilizations against the country's social and political model, the rejection of the government of President Sebastian Piñera has reached 84% of the population, the Criteria pollster revealed on Thursday.

The Agenda Ciudadana poll, which collects data from November, amid the mobilizations, states that the president's approval ratings continue at the lowest levels, at only 12%, four points less than what was reported by the previous poll, in October.



Assessing these data, Criteria points out that the approval and rejection rates are the worst indicators recorded since the poll was first conducted. As well as the president, his cabinet in November was rejected by 87% of the population (five points more than in the previous month's survey) and only 11% assess positively his government.



Regarding the issue of a new Constitution for the country, one of the main demands of the demonstrations, 91% are in favor of a Constituent Assembly entirely composed of independent people, and 70% is favorable to quotas insured for women and indigenous peoples.



The data was collected between November 19 and 26 through online interviews with 1,014 men and women over 18 years of age nationwide.