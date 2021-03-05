    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Somalia

Car Bomb Explosion Kills at Least 20 in Somalia's Capital

  • The blast occured during dinner time in Somalia's capital on March 5, 2021.

    The blast occured during dinner time in Somalia's capital on March 5, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@HassanIstiila

Published 5 March 2021
Opinion

The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via radio Andalus. The suicide car bomb exploded outside the Lul Yemeni restaurant, a popular place among government officials and civilians. 

A car bomb explosion caused at least 20 deaths and dozens of injured on Friday in  Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the authorities reported.

RELATED:

UN Appeals for Calm Amid Political Violence in Somalia

The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via radio Andalus. The suicide car bomb exploded outside the Lul Yemeni restaurant, a popular place among government officials and civilians. The terrorist said on the radio that they had attacked the official's meeting point.

The explosion took place during dinner time, with the restaurant full of people. In the blast's aftermath, a building near the restaurant collapse as the authorities still search for residents among the rubble.

“The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties. The operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties," Security Officer Mohamed Osman told reporters.

Tags

Somalia Somalia explosion

People

Mohamed Osman

ANews, Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.