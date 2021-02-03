Canada Includes US Far-Right Group Proud Boys on Terrorist List

The inclusion in the list carries a range of penalties for people or organizations "that deal with property or finances" of the listed entities. For instance, the individuals seeking entry into the country "may be inadmissible if they are found to be associated" with any of these groups.

On Wednesday, the Canadian government designated the U.S. far-right group Proud Boys as a terrorist organization alongside another 13 groups, including Isis and al-Qaida affiliates.

"Today's additions to the Criminal Code list of terrorist entities are an important step in our effort to combat violent extremism in all forms. Canadians expect their Government to keep them safe and to keep pace with evolving threats and global trends, such as the growing threat of ideologically motivated violent extremism," the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair stressed.

Violent extremism has no place in Canada. Today, we announced that 13 additional groups have met the threshold to be listed as terrorist entities in Canada. These additions include four groups whose violent extremism is motivated by hateful ideologies. pic.twitter.com/scg3ljJuVP — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) February 3, 2021

The inclusion in the list carries a range of penalties for people or organizations "that deal with property or finances" of the listed entities. For instance, the individuals seeking entry into the country "may be inadmissible if they are found to be associated" with any of these groups.

Moreover, a Canadian organization's charitable status can be revoked if it maintains connections to these organizations. The government also noticed that "a listing also helps to facilitate the removal of an entity’s online content."

The far-right group Proud Boys has been accused of its Capitol Riots' participation on January 6, 2021. Previously, former U.S. President Donald Trump had asked them to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate in 2020.

With today's addition, Canada reports 73 terrorist entities listed under its Criminal Code. As part of the measures, the banks and all financial institutions freeze the assets of these groups.