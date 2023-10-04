Cameroon & Chad to Strengthen Military Cooperation

According to military officials, both countries will continue to share intelligence and coordinate operations.

Cameroon and Chad have vowed to strengthen military cooperation to realize their common aspirations toward securing peace and stability.

The commitment was made on Tuesday during a meeting between Cameroonian Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo and his visiting Chadian counterpart Daoud Yaya Brahim in the capital of Yaounde.

"The visit of this important delegation and the deliberation with their Cameroonian counterparts is a gateway to devise new defense strategies and tactics on how to oust their common enemy Boko Haram and counterattack other forms of threats along their borders such as cross-border terrorism, organized crimes, and intercommunal violence," Cameroon's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Beti Assomo Joseph and Daoud Yaya Brahim on Tuesday October 3, 2023 at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Defence discussed issues of mutual interest between Cameroon and Chad.

Official reports show that combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea as well as strengthening regional stability and peacekeeping efforts in Africa were also discussed.

According to the ministry, the meeting, which was attended by senior military commanders from both countries, will also make some recommendations for resolving the demarcation issue between Cameroon and Chad.

The demarcation issue affects several aspects of relations between the two countries, such as security, natural resources and the welfare of the population.