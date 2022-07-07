British PM Johnson Will Not Be Missed, Sinn Fein Leader Says

"Under his leadership, the British government has consistently undermined the Good Friday Agreement and threatened to breach international law on multiple occasions," McDonald said.

On Thursday, the Sinn Fein party president Mary Lou McDonald assured that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be missed because his policies had a "wholly negative" impact in Ireland.

She stressed that Johnson has "brought austerity" to the province of Northern Ireland and "brought us disaster" with the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union (EU).

"Under his leadership, the British government has consistently undermined the Good Friday Agreement and threatened to breach international law on multiple occasions... He will not be missed," said the leader of Sinn Fein, the main political force in Northern Ireland.

"It needs to be stated very clearly that whoever succeeds Boris Johnson now as Prime Minister needs to change direction and change tact," McDonald stressed.

The Irish leader hopes the new British government will back down on a bill that would allow the United Kingdom to unilaterally scrap parts of the Brexit Protocol on ther Republic of Ireland Ireland (ROI) and Northern Ireland (NI).

This international instrument establishes that Northern Ireland will remain linked to the European single market. This means that goods crossing between the U.K. and Northern Ireland must go through customs checks at ports in the region.

The Protocol aims to avoid a "hard border" between NI and the ROI, which is "a key point for the peace process and the economies of the island," outlet El Pais explained.

"We need government that delivers for people and we need it very, very quickly. We're in the grip of a cost of living crisis," the Sinn Fein leader pointed out, as reported by The Sun.