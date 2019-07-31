Brazilians Protest Bolsonaro’s Threats Against Glenn Greenwald

Brazilian progressives came together in large numbers to show their support for journalist Glenn Greenwald who is being threatened by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilian journalists, artists, politicians, and activists came together Tuesday in support of journalist Glenn Greenwald who is being threatened by the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro commented that United States journalist Glenn Greenwald "may be imprisoned" for publishing information in The Intercept Brazil that incriminates the nation’s Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

The protest was held at the Brazilian Press Association in Rio de Janeiro where Greenwald and others spoke about press freedom.

“The investigative journalists are doing what they have always been doing: defending a free press against the attacks of an authoritarian government,” he said.

Durante ato em defesa da liberdade de expressão, no Rio, @ggreenwald fez questão de destacar que o trabalho que os jornalistas do Intercept Brasil estão fazendo não tem nada a ver com ideologia. “Nosso trabalho é sobre democracia." pic.twitter.com/7AMqntexXj — The Intercept Brasil (@TheInterceptBr) July 31, 2019

During an act in defense of freedom of expression in Rio, @ggreenwald made a point of highlighting that the work that Intercept Brazil journalists are doing has nothing to do with ideology. "Our work is about democracy."

Outside the office, thousands of people rallied in defense of him and free press. A group also marched in Sao Paolo for the same cause.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) released a statement condemning Bolsonaro’s persecution of Greenwald.

“We strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate Glenn Greenwald and salute his courage in reporting in an increasingly hostile political environment. Brazilian authorities must immediately stop harassing him and other media workers and guarantee journalists’ safety and fundamental rights,” said IFJ general secretary, Anthony Bellanger.

Do lado de fora da ABI a fila deu volta no quarteirão! Do lado de dentro ninguém entra mais. Há mais de mil pessoas no auditório. No salão anexo, as pessoas estão assistindo tudo no telão! @ggreenwald e @demori, estamos juntos!#GleenGreenwald #EuApoioGlennGreenwald pic.twitter.com/swm2oy8mty — Elika Takimoto (@elikatakimoto) July 30, 2019

Outside ABI, the line went around the block! Inside nobody gets in anymore. There are over a thousand people in the auditorium. In the attached lounge, people are watching everything on the big screen!

In June, The Intercept published a series of stories that included phone conversation and Telegram leaks between then Judge Moro, who presided over the Car Wash cases, and Deltan Dallagnol, the main state prosecutor, showing that the two colluded to convict former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last year.

The evidence against Moro showed how the magistrate went to great lengths to imprison Lula in April 2018, preventing him from running in that year’s elections, the same polls that put Bolsonaro in the presidential palace.