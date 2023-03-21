Brazilian President Hails Putin-Xi Meeting

Brazil "can make an extraordinary contribution to put an end to war and return to peace," said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praised the official visit to Russia of Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting that "it is already great news that China has gone there, good news."

In an interview with Brasil TV 247, Lula said he praised Xi's three-day official visit to Russia, as amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, "we all need to stop and talk."

Brazil "can make an extraordinary contribution to end the war and return to peace," which is the most important thing to strive for at the moment, Lula said.

In this regard, the Brazilian President referred to the role of the Asian giant in world dynamics. "China is an extremely important country, which can have a more serious discussion with the U.S.," he said.

Likewise, the leader of the Workers' Party (PT) said that "Russia is very important for peace in the world to prevail for many, many centuries."

The Brazilian President will pay an official visit to China between March 26 and 31. "It is an extremely important trip, not only to guarantee the relationship Brazil has with China but also to expand our relationship with China," Lula told Brasil TV 247.

The two countries will sign at least 20 agreements in areas including health, agriculture, education, finance, industry, science, and technology, according to Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.