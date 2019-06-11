Brazil: Bolsonaro To Suspend Senior, Disabled Benefits Programs

The president said the programs will be suspended until Congress approves his billion-dollar credit program.

A benefits program for Brazil's low-income disabled and senior citizens will be suspended as of June 25, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted Monday, citing a lack of federal funds.

Pensions and the state-run program, Continued Benefits System (BPC) will be temporarily suspended until the funds to support these social initiatives can be found, the president said.

Among the main ideas being promoted by the current administration is a US$66 billion supplementary credit project, called PLN 4/19, which Bolsonaros’ economic team claims will guarantee payments on subsidies and welfare benefits without going into debt to pay fixed expenses like salaries.

"Without approval of PLN 4 by Congress, we will have to suspend the payment of benefits to the elderly and people with disabilities on the 25th. In the coming months there will be no funding for retirement, Bolsa Familia, Pronaf (National Program for the Strengthening of Family Farming), Plan Safra,” Bolsonaro said.

In a statement Saturday, the president expressed his utmost confidence that per the “responsibility and patriotism” of government officials, “deputies and senators would respect the urgent nature” of approving the matter.

Congress will have until June 15 to vote on the PLN 4/19 or lose other social programs for lack of funding, a report from National Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida, said.

