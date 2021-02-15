Bolsonaro Relaxes Gun Laws Amid Fears of Increased Violence

According to data from the Army published by Brazilian media outlet O Globo, during Bolsonaro's term, firearms ownership has increased by 65 percent as citizens have access to weapons that used to be restricted to the military and the import tax on firearms was abolished.

Brazilian far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has relaxed gun laws to allow authorized individuals to own up to six weapons amid escalating fears of an increment in violence nationwide.

The new regulations announced on February 13 also expand the ammunition capacity that owners can acquire from 1 000 units per year up to 5 000 across a range of categories such as collectors, snipers, and hunters. Also, government officials, including magistrates, members of the Public Ministry, and prison officers, can purchase up to two restricted-use guns.

"- GUN DECREE/CAC. - JAIR BOLSONARO: "In 2005, via referendum, the people decided for the right to arms and self-defense."

Specialists and social activists have called the new measures "a threat to democracy" and warn that such unprecedented relaxation is a strategy to strengthen the capacity of armed groups' supportive of Bolsonaro ahead of the 2020 presidential elections to cause a wave of violence that would help him cling to power.