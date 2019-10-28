Bolivian Ruling Party Secures Majority in Chambers of Congress

"The people have opted for the stability of the country. The Bolivians opted for the coherence of the Executive and Legislative," VP Álvaro García Linera said.

The Movement to Socialism (MAS) secured a majority presence in the Senate and Deputy Chamber of Bolivia, Vice President of the country Álvaro García Linera said Monday.

During a presentation explaining the final results of election day on Oct. 20, the vice president said MAS obtained 21 representatives in the senate while securing 68 lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

The Bolivian senior official said "the MAS has prevailed in the general elections in 2019 in 289 municipalities, which is equivalent to more than 85 percent acceptance in the territory," he said.

On the other hand, the vice president lamented the violence and confrontation that has taken place after the announcement of the preliminary results of the elections.

García Linera also said former presidential candidate Carlos Mesa has so far rejected to participate in an audit of the election results and bets on confrontation. However, he urged the former candidate to put aside his undemocratic attitude.

The vice president also stressed that the government is willing to review the voting minutes as they respect the will expressed by the Bolivian people at the polls on Oct. 20.

"We hope that the losing candidates will recognize their defeat and if there is any claim there is the audit. We are facing a candidate who does not want to recognize his defeat," he said.

A week ago, Evo Morales was re-elected as president of the country with 47.08 percent of the vote, with more than 10 percent difference ahead of Mesa which discards the need for a second round according to the Bolivian constitution.