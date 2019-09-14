Bolivian President Rejects Violent Attacks Against His Party’s HQ in Santa Cruz

The president called the violence “racist and fascist”, while also reminding the Bolivian people that campaigning is a right that all parties have.

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales rejected Friday the latest violent acts in the central city of Santa Cruz, where the campaign headquarters of his Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) was attacked by opposition protesters.

“This is a conspiracy against democracy and, above all, a conspiracy to the defenders of democracy that are social movements. Don’t give in to this game from paid participants...we reject and do not accept that way of doing politics,” Morales said at the inauguration of the central building of Ende Transmission in Cochabamba.

On Thursday a group of protestors from the opposition 21F movement attacked the building of the MAS party with stones and sticks in a desperate bid to chip away at Morales’ reelection campaign, resulting in eight injured from the Youth Cruceñista Union and at least 30 detained, MAS Senator Maria Renee Lievana informed.

The president called the violence “racist and fascist”, while also reminding the Bolivian people that campaigning is a right that all parties have.

“Violence sponsored by right-wing groups threatens the social peace necessary for democracy. The acts of vandalism starring 21F aggressors are an affront to the solidarity, hardworking and peaceful spirit of the people of Santa Cruz,” Morales added as he is poised to win the Oct. 20 national elections.

A pro-opposition newspaper based in Santa Cruz published on July 21 the results of an opinion poll they commissioned. The results showed that Morale is in first place with 37 percent, loosely followed in second place by right-wing opposition leader Carlos Mesa from ‘Citizens Community’ at 26 percent.

The survey broke down the results by region, giving Morales a victory in six of the country’s nine departments, with the largest lead being in Cochabamba where the head of state is ahead with 55 percent.