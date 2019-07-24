Bolivian Opposition Will Privatize Gas Reserves, Minister Warns

Minister Luis Alberto Sánchez said that accusations of inefficiency was the rhetoric used to justify the wave of privatization in the 90s and early 2000s.

On Wednesday, Bolivia’s Minister for Hydrocarbons warned that the country’s right-wing opposition will privatize the country’s state gas company (YPFB), which has provided much of the country’s income since nationalization under leftist President Evo Morales in 2006.

The Ministers warnings come after opposition candidates Carlos Mesa and Victor Hugo Cardenas criticized YPFB, accusing it of inefficiency. Mesa said “No more industrialization in half measures, without enough capital or technology, no more populism with YPFB”

Minister Luis Alberto Sánchez said that accusations of inefficiency was the rhetoric used to justify the wave of privatization in the 90s and early 2000s. Furthermore, the Minister also pointed out that both of these candidates were formerly Vicepresident under Gonzalez Sanchez de Lozada, in administrations that had sold off the country's gas reserves to foreign multinationals.

The Minister also replied to the inefficiency accusations, arguing that they are without evidence, because YPFB has in fact enjoyed large growth since being nationalized in 2006.

The income the country received between 1993 and 2005 (When Mesa and Cardenas were VP) amounted to 3.5 billion dollars, whereas from 2006 to 2018, (as a nationalized company), income has amounted to over 38 billion dollars. The company is the country’s largest industry.

"This is the golden age for YPFB in terms of production, in terms of profits, in terms of performance, management, marketing, refining," the Minister added

Analysts have argued that much of Bolivia’s economic growth is thanks to the extra revenue provided by the nationalization of YPFB, as it provides the state with the funds with which to invest in infrastructure and social programmes. Bolivia is currently the fastest growing economy in the region and is projected to maintain that position.