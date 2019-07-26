Bolivia: Jaguars New Face of Anti-Animal Trafficking Campaign

"The jaguar is now an emblem and symbol ... in the protection and defense of Mother Earth,” said Deputy Minister of the Environment Cynthia Silva.

Jaguars will now be Bolivia’s symbol in the fight against wildlife trafficking, officials confirmed Thursday at the "International Seminar Against Illegal Wildlife Trafficking" held in Santa Cruz this week.

"The jaguar is now an emblem and symbol of the strength and courage of the Latin American peoples to face the necessary actions in the protection and defense of Mother Earth,” said Deputy Minister of the Environment Cynthia Silva.

“As a Bolivian State we are working with local, national and international institutions promoting wildlife protection,” Silva said.

Defense and protection of the threatened species were also discussed with national officials vowing to adapt the current regulations to discourage crimes related to poaching and illegal trafficking in the country.

The international delegation drafted a manifesto during the two-day workshop to illustrate the need for a Latin American network — made up of environmental authorities, police, customs and state attorneys across the region — to control any jaguar poaching or trafficking.

Among those present at the convention Wednesday and Thursday were delegates from Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Ecuador and Canada.

A total of 14 national and international experts and over 150 representatives from secular institutions, groups and organizations as well as 40 art and dance performers also attended the event.