Bolivia, Argentina Sign Agreement for Medical Care at Border

Health ministers from Bolivia, Gabriela Montaño, and Argentina, Adolfo Rubinstein, have signed this Friday an agreement for free medical care for their citizens in border areas and generate actions to deepen epidemiological surveillance.

Montaño and Rubinstein initially signed the agreement in the city of La Quiaca, in the Argentinian province of Jujuy, and later signed it in the Bolivian town of Villazon (Potosi) for the creation of a mixed commission made up of representatives of both countries' ministries.



The Argentinian official highlighted the agreement, which is the result of work carried out several months ago in which teams from the foreign ministries also took part and which marks the beginning of a cooperation path for the benefit of the populations in the border area.



He also referred to the progress of Bolivia in the sector by implementing since last March 1 the Unified Health System (SUS) as an equitable response to its citizens, by ensuring free medical care and quality to more than five million uninsured people in Bolivia.



For her part, Montaño assured that the agreement will favor Bolivians and Argentineans historically brothers while appreciating the warmth of the services provided to their nationals when crossing the border and would be reciprocated.



After the agreement, Bolivians who have a health problem in Argentina will receive free medical care, including medicines or surgeries, and the same will happen to Argentinians who visit Bolivia.