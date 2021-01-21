Biden Reverses US Withdrawal From World Health Organization

He also picked Anthony Fauci to lead a U.S. delegation at the WHO's annual meetings this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday reversed the U.S. process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Biden signed an executive order ceasing a withdrawal process that his predecessor Donald Trump initiated last year.

"Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," Biden tweeted in July when the former administration notified the United Nations of withdrawal from the WHO.

Biden picked Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, to lead a U.S. delegation at the WHO's annual meetings later this week.

A hopeful trend: In the last week, no states have reported an increase in hospitalizations by 10% or more. pic.twitter.com/2MwmtTnIRx — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 21, 2021

Trump had repeatedly assailed the WHO. Experts had criticized that his administration was trying to shift blames for its mishandling of COVID-19 response and would be counterproductive to addressing the public health crisis.

The United States has registered more than 24.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with related deaths exceeding 405,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, showed a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Biden also signed the executive order "100 Days Masking Challenge", which requires masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors.