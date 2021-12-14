Belarus To Purchase Cuban Medicines for Agricultural Supplies

Belarus will purchase medicines from pharmaceutical organizations in Cuba and, in exchange, supply agricultural machinery, automobiles and spare parts to the Caribbean nation, according to a decree of President Alexander Lukashenko published Monday on the national legal website.

According to the Cuban ambassador to Belarus, Juan Valdes, the purchase is part of the Compensated Exchange Agreement between both nations, through which this country imports Cuban biotechnological products and exports goods to the island such as tractors and other equipment.

In statements to the Prensa Latina news agency on Tuesday, he explained that such negotiation is carried out in correspondence with the volumes and value of the products. The exchange levels out according to the respective prices.

The purchase will be carried out by the Belresursy S.A. joint-stock company, which will supply it to the RUE Belmedpreparat company, which, according to the decree, will not require a special license for this type of activity, Sputnik news agency reported.

The Belarusian Health Ministry will purchase the finished drugs from Belmedpreparatov and Belpharmacia for state healthcare organizations.

Such purchases are made within the framework of the annual plan of centralized state purchases of medicines authorized in Belarus' federal budget.

The goods to be purchased by Cuba include equipment, parts and components produced by the Minsk Automobile Plant MTZ, the Minsk Motor Plant and Belagromash.