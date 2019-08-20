Basque Country: Over 13,200 Police to Be Deployed at G7 Meeting

France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner reported on Tuesday that over 13,200 police, gendarmes and military will be deployed to protect the next G7 summit, which will take place in Biarritz, the Basque Country, from August 24 to 26.

More than 450 firefighters and 13 mobile emergency and resuscitation teams will also be part of the deployment in order to make possible public altercations.

At a televised press conference, Castaner explained that military forces will be responsible for protecting air and maritime space and carrying out counter-terrorism missions.

Al least 10,000 thousand social activists are expected to arrive in the next few days to launch a counter-summit at the Franco-Spanish border, in Hendaye, twelve miles away from Biarritz. This figure could be much greater, however, despite the security deployment. This partly due to the widespread rejection caused by the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump at the summit.

Starting Wednesday, social activists will hold conferences and workshops aimed at addressing such concerns as climate change, wars and inequalities.

#G7 are taking the world to collapse! This week in the #BasqueCountry we'll show the world that we're building real alternatives. Help us to spread the word! Please upload this image to your profiles! #NoG7 #counterG7 pic.twitter.com/jetOgNV4Ar — G7 EZ (@G7ezplataforma) August 20, 2019

Of the more than 80 organizations foreseen in the counter-summit, the "Not-to-the-G7" initiative (G7 EZ) and the G7 Alternatives stand out for their convening power, which called for mobilization during these days to demand a better world and repudiate "the world's oligarchy."

According to the spokesman of the G7 EZ initiative, Enaut Aramendi, authorities will do everything possible to avoid the proper development of the alternative forum.

Hendaye's mayor, socialist Kotte Ecenarro, said he did not have any issues with the counter-summit, as long as it is peaceful and respectful of property and people.

At the G7 summit France's President Emmanuel Macron will receive authorities from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, the U.S., Canada and Japan, among others.