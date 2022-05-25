Banksy's Works Are Exhibited in Chile

The current exhibition includes original paintings such as a rug with the legend "Welcome", and also replicas of famous murals, such as the pro-Palestine protester throwing flowers.

On Wednesday, Santiago City's Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM) opens "The Art of Banksy: Without Limits", an exhibition with over 160 works, murals, sculptures and video installations that pays tribute to the British graffiti artist.

"The artist's ironic images challenge us as humanity... reviewing his work makes us wonder how we resolve conflicts and why," the GAM Director Felipe Mella said.

Banksy's humor and art "are provocations that mobilize and allow us to look at ourselves, criticize ourselves and be more aware of the social political crisis we are experiencing and how we are dealing with it."

Despite his anonymity, Banksy was included by Time magazine in its 2010 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. His works have sold for millions of dollars in auction houses, although the vast majority of them can be appreciated for free on the streets of the world's most important cities.

"I want to live in a world created by art, not just decorated with it," the artist from Bristol, once said.



Hoy se lanza en el GAM la expo de Banksy pic.twitter.com/SofC83M1iN — Terra Chile (@holaterra) May 24, 2022

The GAM exhibition, which has already toured different cities around the world, such as Istanbul, Amsterdam, Berlin, Seoul or Miami, is not authorized by the urban artist, but the Banksy Pest Control company knows and confirms its content.

The current exhibition includes original paintings by Banksy, such as a rug with the legend "Welcome", and also replicas of famous murals, such as that of a group of pigeons with anti-immigration messages or the protester throwing flowers.

It also has his creation "Escape," which originally appeared in a prison in England, and "Pulp Fiction," which portrays the stars of the movie of the same name pointing bananas instead of guns.

There is a section dedicated to his activism on behalf of migrants, an "infinity room" that addresses political issues, a reproduction of a London Underground station that immerses visitors in Banksy's street art, and a documentary video that recounts his life and work.