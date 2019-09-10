Bahamians Could Be Denied US Entry Due to Trump's Migration Policy

On Sunday, Bahamians were ordered off a ferry headed to Florida if they did not have a U.S. visa.

Hundreds of Bahamian evacuees currently in Nassau, Great Abaco, and Florida expressed Monday their intentions of migrating to the United States due to the scarce probability of reconstruction and unlikely effective action from authorities in their homeland, yet due to Donald Trump's anti-migrant policy their plans might face obstacles.

Some members of the U.S. Congress demand that visa requirements be set aside so as to permit the reunion of victims with family members with U.S. citizenship.

When asked about the issue U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the Bahamians had "tremendous problems" and that they allowed “very bad people” into the country, and that he wanted to ensure those people do not make it to the U.S.

Trump also pointed out that documentation was a requirement.

On Sunday, Bahamians were ordered off a ferry headed to Florida if they did not have a U.S. visa, even though others without visas had already traveled to the U.S. as long as they had a passport and proof of no criminal record. U.S. Customs blamed the incident on the ferry operator.

The largest concentration of Bahamian immigrants in the United States is in Florida.

Hurricane Dorian was the worst ever to hit the islands. On its path, it left 50 dead so far, complete devastation especially in Abaco island and an estimated 76,000 locals with no home, according to U.N.