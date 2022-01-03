At Least One Dead in Attack Against Haitian Prime Minister

The office of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry confirmed to the Sputnik News Agency on Monday that the head of government was the target of an attack after he had to leave Gonaïves (northwest) amid intense automatic weapons fire after the religious ceremony marking the anniversary of independence.

At least one person was killed and several injured in the Haitian city of Gonaives during an attack by an armed gang against Prime Minister Ariel Henry and his entourage as they were leaving a church after a mass to commemorate the 218th anniversary of independence.

The person, whose identity is unknown, was killed in the middle of the shootout between members of an armed gang in the Raboto sector and the security forces protecting Henry and other officials, according to Haitian media.

Inside the Saint Charles de Borome parish there were no worshippers, only local authorities and the government delegation. The ceremony was held despite threats from the armed group, which warned Henry not to come to the city.

The heavily armed irregulars who control the area fired in the direction of the official delegation, while the protecting forces responded to the aggression and rushed the Prime Minister out of the place.

The attack prevented Henry from completing the events he had scheduled in the city on the occasion of the commemoration of Haiti's independence conquered from France.

The country is going through a serious crisis in practically all areas, one of the most difficult to overcome being the operation of heavily armed gangs that control part of Port-au-Prince and other areas of the country.

The situation, in the poorest country of the continent, worsened even more after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by a commando who entered without resistance to his residence in the early morning of July 7 last.