The victims occurred in the Afghan provinces of Ghazni, Paktya, Jowzjan, Ghor, Farah, Nimroz, Samangan, Parwan, Helmand and Nangarhar.

According to Afghan official sources At least 29 people died and seven others were injured in the last four days due to rains and flash floods in several provinces of the Arab country.

Mullah Abdullah Janan Sayeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disaster Management said that according to the reports of the relevant ministries since 29 Hamal (17 April), 29 people have died and seven others have been injured due to heavy rains and sudden floods.

He added more than 600 houses were either damaged or destroyed while around 200 livestock died, the official said that floods damaged around 800 hectares of agricultural land, and more than 85 kilometers (53 miles) of roads as well.

The confirmed victims this Sunday would bring the total death toll to 95 since last April 12, due to flash floods after an intense drought during winter season that disiccated the earth.

In the most mountainous areas of Afghanistan, the dangers of flooding are greater due to poor infrastructure after decades of armed conflict and the fragile adobe buildings in which much of the population resides.

According to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Afghanistan is one of the countries in the world most affected by climate change and least prepared to adapt to it.