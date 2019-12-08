Argentina's Fernandez Calls for the End of Poverty and Misery

Outgoing president Mauricio Macri said goodbye to his followers and announced that he will lead a "constructive opposition."

The newly elected President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who will take office next Tuesday, called on his fellow citizens to join forces to end "poverty and misery" once and for all.

In particular, he called for "open borders and spaces so that we all can think together about how to end poverty and misery." Fernandez called on all social sectors to work on this goal in order to improve the livelihoods of the Argentinian people.

Fernández, the winner of the elections on October 27, visited the province of Catamarca on Saturday, where he participated in the inauguration of the Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín Urban Park.

Next to the future Argentinian ruler were the Catamarca Governor, Lucía Corpacci, the elected Governor, Raúl Jalil; and the Vice Governor Rubén Dusso.

In a message posted on Twitter, Fernández thanked Corpacci for paying tribute to former President Raúl Alfonsín (1983-1989).

“Raúl Alfonsín taught us the importance of the ethics of solidarity, which is to reach out to those who have stayed on the side of the road. This is what we are going to do from December 10 in Argentina," the elected Governor said in his tweet.

For his part, the outgoing President, Mauricio Macri, led a public ceremony yesterday to say goodbye to his followers in the Plaza de Mayo, where he promised to lead "a constructive opposition."

"We are many and we are increasingly together to defend the things we have achieved and defend Argentina if anyone wants to try to abuse," he said.

"I want to tell the president-elect that he can trust that after a long time he will find a constructive and non-destructive opposition," he added.