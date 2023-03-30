Anti-Government Protests Continue in Kenya

Officers were deployed to all streets, estates and neighborhoods in Nairobi and the lakeside city of Kisumu, where violent protests were likely to erupt.

On Wednesday, foreign envoys stepped up efforts toward bringing an end to the anti-government protests in Kenya even as both the opposition and the authorities maintained hard-line positions.

"We recognize the right to peaceful protests under the Kenyan constitution. However, all actors have to adhere to the principles of freedom, democracy and rule of law," envoys drawn from Australia, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada and the U.S. said, asking Kenyan leaders to maintain restraint and work toward resolving the crisis.

Raila Odinga, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to William Ruto, has declared the planned protests every Monday and Thursday will go on until the government addresses the high cost of living and electoral injustices.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that four people have been killed and 51 police officers and 85 civilians injured in the protests that started on March 21. He cautioned the public against participating in protests, noting the police would prevent them at "all costs".

Citing violence, theft and destruction of property witnessed in the last two Mondays during the demonstrations, he said the country risks sliding into anarchy.

"No more violent protests shall be allowed anywhere in Kenya. With or without notices, demonstrations and protests of any type which injure people, security officers, businesses and property shall be prevented at all costs," he said.

Kindiki also condemned violence against police officers, asserting that protestors were the ones provoking the security officials to use force. He also said those who attacked the firms of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga would be brought to book.

He would issue policy directives against public demonstrations, which would take effect on Friday. The opposition is, however, likely to challenge them in court as the constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protests.

On Wednesday evening, the government started to deploy police officers on major roads and key installations ahead of the Thursday protests.

Officers were also deployed to all streets, estates and neighborhoods in the capital city Nairobi and the lakeside city of Kisumu, where violent protests were likely to erupt.