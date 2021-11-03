An Asian-American Woman Is Elected As Boston Mayor

Michelle Wu "is always attentive to the issues of her fellows. Therefore, I know for sure she will do a wonderful job as mayor,” State Representative Aaron Michlewitz said.

On Tuesday, Michelle Wu, a Taiwanese American progressive politician, was elected Mayor of Boston, a city whose top authorities have been Irish American or Italian American men since the 1930s.

Supported by Left-leaning young voters, Wu soundly defeated City Councilor Annissa Essaibi, who ran as a pragmatic centrist and had the backing of the city’s traditional power centers: the Police, trade unions, and working-class Irish American neighborhoods.

“Change in this city has taken a long time to come. We are so proud of our new mayor," 28-year-old resident Andrew Conant told the New York Times. Wu, who grew up outside Chicago and moved to the Boston area to attend Harvard Law School (HLS), will also be the first Boston mayor not born in the city since 1925.

“From every corner of our city, Boston has spoken. We are ready to meet at the moment. We are ready to be a Boston for everyone,” she said. Wu decided to plunge into a career in public service after she abandoned her studies to take care of her mother, who suffered a mental health crisis in 2005.

She developed a close relationship with HLS teacher Elizabeth Warren, who helped her enter into politics. When Wu served as Boston City councilor (2016-2018), she often attended meetings with her babies to raise awareness of the importance of promoting inclusive work policies.

In her inaugural speech as Mayor, Wu promised to address gentrification with policies tailored at helping low-income residents, such as waiving fees for public transport, imposing a form of rent control, and reapportioning city contracts to firms owned by Black Bostonians.

“Wu is a dedicated and brilliant person. She is always attentive to the issues of her fellows. Therefore, I know for sure she will do a wonderful job as mayor,” said State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, a longtime friend and supporter of hers.