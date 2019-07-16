African Revolutionary Sam Nujoma Condemns US Attacks on Cuba

More voices are coming together to reject a unilateral sanction that encourages U.S. interference in other nations.

Namibia's former President Sam Nujoma condemned Tuesday the U.S. blockade against Cuba and thanked the international cooperation that the Caribbean country has offered to the African peoples since the 1960s.

The South West Africa Popular Organization (Swapo) leader, who highlighted the continued solidarity of the Cuban people towards his country "from the times of the struggle for independence to the present day," rejected emphatically the full application of the Helms-Burton Act.

Currently, the application of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act's Titles III & IV allows U.S. courts to sue international companies which have worked with properties nationalized in Cuba since 1959.

Title III allows U.S. citizens, including nationalized Cubans, to sue before U.S. courts for companies that supposedly benefit from properties in Cuba that were theirs or their family's before the Cuban Revolution. Title IV restricts the entry into the U.S. of those who have made deals with nationalized Cuban properties.​​​​​​​

Rechazo al acoso de EUA a Cuba.

Los obstáculos q impone a Cuba el bloqueo económico, financiero, comercial de EUA fueron duramente fustigados por Jorge Perugorría, clausura XV del Festival Internacional de Cine de Gibara, atenta la creativad d los jóvenes realizadores,#SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/iMMWqFkN4E — comunicador (@EmpTransProy) July 16, 2019

"Reject the U.S. harassment against Cuba. The obstacles imposed on Cuba by the U.S. economic, financial and trade blockade were harshly criticized by Jorge Perugorria during the closing ceremony of the 15th Gibara International Film Festival. Attentive to the creativity of young filmmakers. We are Cuba."

His comments come just as the Student Federation of Peru (FEP) issued a statement rejecting the economic blockade that President Donald Trump has deepened against Cuba.

"We join the worldwide rejection of the violent Helms-Burton Act, which promotes discrimination, encourages interference in State affairs of other nations and renews the imperialist character of the U.S.," the FEP president Darwin Bustillos said.​​​​​​​

"We do not allow economic aggressions that violate human rights. We exhort student groups in Peru to share solidarity with the brother people of Cuba."

So far ​​​​​​​the Trump administration has sanctioned more than 100 Cuban companies, imposed stricter travel restrictions on U.S. citizens and put sanctions on any ship involved in carrying Venezuelan oil to Cuba.