African Countries Urged to Fight Against Rhino Poaching

The appeal comes in reaction to the recent shooting of four rhinos at the Khama Sanctuary in Botswana.

The International Rhino Foundation Director Nina Fascione urged Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa to deepen regional collaboration in the fight against rhino poaching.

She made the appeal in reaction to the recent shooting of four rhinos with two of them dead as a result of the attack by unknown attackers at Khama Rhino Sanctuary in Botswana.

Thato Raphaka, the permanent secretary in Botswana's Ministry of Environment and Tourism, said the incident is concerning since it is coming after Botswana de-horned and moved most of the rhinos further inland to discourage poachers.

The two carcasses were found with their horns intact while the other animals were recovering from gunshot wounds, making it difficult to determine the motive behind the shooting.

She was killed in the night. Another innocent victim of the poaching crisis. Rhino have very poor vision and no real natural predators apart from humans. Blind and vulnerable, she had no reason to run away. pic.twitter.com/6YHWSxBzu2 — Savingwildlife (@Savingwildlife3) April 20, 2023

"The shooting is an act of global criminal syndicates behind poaching. Therefore there is a need to intensify regional collaboration and coordinated global response in the fight against rhino poaching," said Fascione.

Figures released last month suggest that over 200 Botswana's rhinos have died since 2018 because of poaching or natural causes, while 87 rhinos were poached for their horns in Namibia in 2022.

Rhino predation is also observable in other countries. For example, in the South African province of KwaZulu Natal, which holds 25 percent of the world's remaining population of rhinos, poaching has been devastating, the BBC reported, adding that rhinos have also been found shot and dehorned.