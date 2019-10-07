    • Live
News > World

Afghanistan: 10 Killed in Bomb Attack on Security Recruits
  • Afghan security forces keep watch during the presidential election in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Sept. 28, 2019.

    Afghan security forces keep watch during the presidential election in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Sept. 28, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 7 October 2019 (2 hours 26 minutes ago)
Some of the wounded were in critical condition, Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council, said.

A suicide bomb targeted a minibus of recruits for the Afghan security forces in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 27, local government sources said.

The bomb detonated in a rickshaw-like vehicle, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for provincial governor of Nangarhar, said. Casualties included recruits and civilians, including a child, local sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Islamic State group militants have carried a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar's main city.

U.S. talks with the Taliban to withdraw troops and end the 18-year Afghan war were halted last month by U.S. President Donald Trump. Those talks were expected to lead eventually to discussions of a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan forces and stability for the country.

Reuters
by teleSUR / MH
