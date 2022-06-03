Accusations Against Russia on Grain Blockade Unfounded-Putin

The President made these statements on Friday in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel. In it, Putin spoke about the volumes of grain allegedly held up at these ports.

"Now we are being told that Ukraine is ready to export 20 million tons. Twenty million tons compared to what is produced in the world - 800 million tons - is that much? That's 2.5%," Putin said, adding, "but if we proceed from the fact that wheat makes up only 20% of the total volume of food in the world <...> that means that 20 million tons of Ukrainian wheat is 0.5%. That's nothing."

Referring to claims by U.S. officials that Ukraine could export about 6 million tons of wheat, the Russian presidPresidentthat "according to our Agriculture Ministry, this is not 6, but about 5 million tons. But let it be 6," Putin said, noting that "there's - according to our Agriculture Ministry - 7 million tons of corn. We understand that that's not much."

The Russian leader said that some 37 million tons of grain would be exported by Russia in the current crop year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin:



- Increased fertiliser prices have nothing to do with military operation in Ukraine

- Situation will worsen due to sanctions on our fertilisers

- Reports that Russia does not allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports are "a bluff" pic.twitter.com/FBKg1VnwcB — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 3, 2022

In addition, Putin said that Russia is open to providing support for a free-flowing export of Ukrainian grain across the ports under its control.

"We will support peaceful carriage, guarantee the security of approaches to these ports, support the call of foreign vessels and their traffic in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea in any direction," the President added that Russia will set "no conditions."