ATMIS Hails Role of Women Peacekeepers, Search of Peace

On Friday, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) praised the invaluable contribution to peace and security of women peacekeepers in the mission and around the world.

The African Union Special Representative for Somalia and head of ATMIS, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, recognized the importance of gender equality and has committed to investing in and encouraging female representation at all levels. "I would like to extend my deepest admiration and respect for the courage, dedication, and significant contribution our female peacekeepers make toward peace and security in Somalia," Souef said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to mark International Women's Day.

Souef said this year's campaign theme "Inspire Inclusion" fits well with ATMIS' commitment to gender empowerment. The AU envoy said the commitment to investing in and encouraging female representation at all levels has been demonstrated through recruiting and promoting women within its ranks, establishing gender units and offices to integrate gender perspectives and ensuring the representation of women in all aspects of peace support activities.

"Their participation in previously male-dominated fields not only challenges traditional gender norms but also serves as an inspiration for local communities, demonstrating the capabilities and potential of women in contributing to peace and stability," Souef said.

ATMIS also lauded the role played by women peacekeepers in the ongoing transition process, emphasizing that their expertise, insight and commitment are invaluable assets in facilitating a seamless and sustainable transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali government.

"Let us continue to champion the cause for gender equality and ensure that every woman's potential is recognized, valued, and fully utilized in our collective quest for peace and stability," he added.