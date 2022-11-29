10 Dead in Landslide on the Italian Island of Ischia

According to Italian television channel SkyTg24, last Saturday's landslide in the town of Casamicciola, on the Italian island of Ischia, has caused ten deaths.

On November 26, heavy flooding and landslides occurred on the Italian island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples, battered by heavy rains and winds.

Among the fatalities found earlier were an infant, a five-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, as well as a 15-year-old teenager and a 58-year-old Bulgarian woman.

Two people are still missing after rescuers found two more bodies on Tuesday. The landslide in Ischia, triggered by torrential rains, buried several homes, while mudflows flooded streets and damaged cars.

On Sunday, the country's Council of Ministers decided to establish a state of emergency on the island to tackle the catastrophe and allocate resources to rescue and recovery efforts.

Ancim: cordoglio e solidarietà alla popolazione di Ischia



COMUNICATO DEL VICE PRESIDENTE DI ANCIM



In qualità di Vice Presidente ANCIM sento il dovere di esprimere il cordoglio dell’intera associazione delle Isole Minori alla popolazione del Comune di C… https://t.co/jsWVVIb37C pic.twitter.com/UIcMyRx0HG — GiglioNews (@giglionews) November 30, 2022

Ancim: condolences and solidarity with the people of Ischia. STATEMENT FROM THE VICE PRESIDENT OF ANCIM. As Vice President ANCIM, I feel it is my duty to express the condolences of the entire Minor Islands Association to the people of the municipality of Casamicciola.

This allows the initial tranche of the 2 million euro financial assistance from the National Emergency Fund to be immediately allocated to the local authorities.

The aid is intended to implement initial emergency interventions, relief, and assistance to the population and restore the functionality of public services and strategic network infrastructures.