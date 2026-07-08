Brazil Fizzles Again: the Capitalist Rot at the Heart of Brazilian Football
Why Brazil’s earliest World Cup exit in 36 years surprises few. After years of waiting for a small lawsuit from a car accident to settle, I moved to Rio de Janeiro in 1991. I had never visited Brazil before, but I was not there as a tourist. As a young man, I had made a […]
Marine Le Pen Launches 2027 Presidential Campaign After Appeals Court Ruling
The French far-right leader says restored eligibility clears way for her candidacy. On Wednesday, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen launched her political campaign for the 2027 presidential election alongside Jordan Bardella, president of her National Rally party, one day after the Paris Court of Appeal upheld her conviction for the embezzlement of European public […]
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Warns U.S. Visa Policy Undermines Trade and Education
Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, expressed his concern about the new visa restrictions imposed by the United States, which negatively impact the economic and social citizens lives.
PM Nielsen Tells Trump ‘Greenland Is Not for Sale’
Danish and Greenlandic leaders reaffirm territorial sovereignty after trump renews control demands. On Wednesday, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called on U.S. President Donald Trump to respect the Arctic island’s territorial integrity and right to self-determination. RELATED: Greenland Premier Meets U.S. Envoy as Cooperation Talks Continue “Unfortunately, we have to repeat ourselves once again: Greenland […]
Iván Cepeda Warns of a Paramilitary Government in Colombia
Senator Iván Cepeda warned that the security measures of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella constitute a paramilitary government and threaten the Colombians rights .
Ecuador: CONAIE Denounces Threats Against Indigenous Leader Marlon Vargas
Dispute centers on ancestral Kichwa territory claimed by tourism company. On Wednesday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) denounced that personnel from Terra Turismo have made threats and incited aggression against Marlon Vargas, the president of the Indigenous organization. RELATED: CONAIE Warns of Risks in Noboa’s Mining and Energy Project in Ecuador The […]
U.S. Warships Are Patrolling the Middle East
CENTCOM’s announcement comes after Trump’s new threats against Iran. On Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that more than 20 U.S. warships are patrolling waters throughout the Middle East. RELATED: Massive Turnout in Iraq for Funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Described as a measure to “promote regional security and stability,” the U.S. military presence […]
NASA Sets Roman Space Telescope Launch for No Earlier Than Aug. 30
It will study billions of galaxies, dark energy, and exoplanets. On Wednesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, with a field of view at least 100 times greater than that of the Hubble Space Telescope, will be launched aboard a SpaceX rocket no earlier than Aug. […]
Twelve European Countries Commit $50.6 Billion to Long-Range Missiles for NATO
The DPS initiative seeks to accelerate development and procurement through greater allied cooperation. On Wednesday, 12 European countries committed to invest $50.6 billion over the next decade in long-range missiles to strengthen the defense and deterrence capabilities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). RELATED: NATO Summit: Trump Orders Cutoff of U.S. Trade With Spain […]
Spanish Cardinal Lopez Romero Under Investigation for Sexual Assaults
Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero has been removed from his pastoral duties while the Vatican investigates allegations of sexual abuse against him.
SportShow all
Why Brazil’s earliest World Cup exit in 36 years surprises few. After years of waiting for a small lawsuit from a car accident to settle, I moved to Rio de Janeiro in 1991. I had never visited Brazil before, but I was not there as a tourist. As a young man, I had made a […]
The Moroccan national team faces France in the World Cup quarter-finals in a match full of historical and sporting symbolism.
France enters the last eight as one of the tournament’s most convincing teams. Four former champions are still standing in the World Cup, but Norway, Morocco and Switzerland have earned the chance to challenge the game’s traditional powers. RELATED: Argentinean Lionel Messi Shatters 3 New World Cup Records France enters the last eight as one […]
Lionel Messi delivered another historic performance in Atlanta this Tuesday, reaching 21 career goals in Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt. The Argentinean captain surpassed the legendary Diego Maradona in the assist column with a precise pass to defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero in the 79th minute, reaching nine career assists in World Cup competition […]
Switzerland defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless 120 minutes at BC Place in Vancouver thisTuesday, securing the quarterfinal match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match unfolded as a tactical chess match from the opening whistle. Neither side managed to break the deadlock during 120 minutes of play, though Colombia generated the […]
OpiniónShow all
Venezuela: The Double Catastrophe
Venezuela Reminds the World that Disaster Preparedness is About Hoping for the Best — and Planning for the Worst!Earl Bousquet
Trump’s State Visit to Beijing and the New Cold War on AsiaTings Chak
BolsoMaster: Bolsonaro Ties to Brazil’s Biggest Banking Fraud in History ExposedBrian Mier
Trump Between Cuba and Taiwan
Latin America and The CaribbeanShow all
Venezuela’s Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez confirmed this Wednesday that authorities will not rest in assistance efforts following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the nation on June 24. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez inspected the humanitarian inventory from 28 countries and vowed relentless assistance for families who lost relatives and homes in the June […]
The UN humanitarian chief demanded the immediate flexibilization of economic sanctions against Venezuela to prevent from obstructing emergency aid and recovery plans following the double earthquake that struck the country. Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, made the call this Wednesday from La Guaira state, one of the areas hardest hit by the twin […]
Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, expressed his concern about the new visa restrictions imposed by the United States, which negatively impact the economic and social citizens lives.
Senator Iván Cepeda warned that the security measures of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella constitute a paramilitary government and threaten the Colombians rights .
Dispute centers on ancestral Kichwa territory claimed by tourism company. On Wednesday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) denounced that personnel from Terra Turismo have made threats and incited aggression against Marlon Vargas, the president of the Indigenous organization. RELATED: CONAIE Warns of Risks in Noboa’s Mining and Energy Project in Ecuador The […]
WorldShow all
NATO agreed this Wednesday during its summit in Ankara on a package of support to Ukraine for 2026, with a commitment to maintain an equivalent level of assistance in 2027, according to a joint declaration adopted by the member countries. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) formalized a €70 billion financial package for Kiev until […]
Danish and Greenlandic leaders reaffirm territorial sovereignty after trump renews control demands. On Wednesday, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called on U.S. President Donald Trump to respect the Arctic island’s territorial integrity and right to self-determination. RELATED: Greenland Premier Meets U.S. Envoy as Cooperation Talks Continue “Unfortunately, we have to repeat ourselves once again: Greenland […]
CENTCOM’s announcement comes after Trump’s new threats against Iran. On Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that more than 20 U.S. warships are patrolling waters throughout the Middle East. RELATED: Massive Turnout in Iraq for Funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Described as a measure to “promote regional security and stability,” the U.S. military presence […]
The DPS initiative seeks to accelerate development and procurement through greater allied cooperation. On Wednesday, 12 European countries committed to invest $50.6 billion over the next decade in long-range missiles to strengthen the defense and deterrence capabilities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). RELATED: NATO Summit: Trump Orders Cutoff of U.S. Trade With Spain […]
‘Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay,’ the U.S. leader stated. On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an immediate halt to all trade, including visits with Spain, criticizing Madrid’s lack of participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). RELATED: NATO Summit: Trump Criticizes Europeans for Not Helping […]
TechnologyShow all
It will study billions of galaxies, dark energy, and exoplanets. On Wednesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, with a field of view at least 100 times greater than that of the Hubble Space Telescope, will be launched aboard a SpaceX rocket no earlier than Aug. […]
The most talked-about new actor in Hollywood does not need a trailer, residuals or a lunch break. Tilly Norwood, the AI-generated performer created by the London-based studio Particle6, is set to make her feature-film debut in “Misaligned,” a comedy-drama that turns the controversy around artificial intelligence (AI) in entertainment into its own premise. RELATED: The […]
The CIGB is a beacon of technological sovereignty and innovation, President Diaz-Canel pointed out. On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) on its 40th anniversary and scientific achievements. RELATED: Díaz-Canel strengthens cooperation with China and aims to expand biotechnology exports “Founded by Commander Fidel Castro, the CIGB […]
The facility represents a key component of the Central European Trade and Logistics Cooperation Zone. At a 33,000-square-meter warehouse in the Hungarian town of Vac, about 35 kms north of Budapest, robots glide among towering shelves, retrieving, sorting and dispatching parcels with remarkable precision. The warehouse, part of the Vac Smart Fulfillment Center, is one […]
Each mission will use upgraded versions of previously flown lunar lander designs to support increased mission cadence. On Tuesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the selection of three companies to carry out four new lunar missions in late 2028 as part of its Moon Base Program. RELATED: Historic Artemis II Far Side […]
CultureShow all
La Paz artisan bakers commemorated Marraqueta Day.
Peruvian archaeologists found in Peñico an offering of 43 miniatures made of bone and wood that demonstrate the cultural continuity of the oldest civilization in America.
Bolivia reopens museum with pre-Hispanic legacies and repatriated heritage representative pieces, according to specialists, continue to manifest themselves in different ways and give the nation's cultural richness.
El Caimán Barbudo 60 years celebrates six decades shaping Cuban culture, debate, and literature with bold, critical and revolutionary voices. Related: Havana Grid Failure Causes Widespread Power Outages in Cuba El Caimán Barbudo 60 years: A legacy of cultural debate and revolutionary thought in Cuba The El Caimán Barbudo 60 years milestone marks six decades […]
The series will conclude with a screening of ‘The Last Supper,’ directed by Tomas Gutierrez Alea. On Friday, the Cuban Film Archive inaugurated the series “This Is How Cuban Cinema Was 50 Years Ago,” a retrospective of films that form an essential part of the island’s audiovisual heritage. RELATED: Cuba Awards the 2025 National Film […]