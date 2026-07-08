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Bruno Guimarães missed Brazil’s first World Cup penalty in 40 years. Photo: EFE.

Brazil Fizzles Again: the Capitalist Rot at the Heart of Brazilian Football

Why Brazil’s earliest World Cup exit in 36 years surprises few. After years of waiting for a small lawsuit from a car accident to settle, I moved to Rio de Janeiro in 1991. I had never visited Brazil before, but I was not there as a tourist. As a young man, I had made a […]

Marine Le Pen Launches 2027 Presidential Campaign After Appeals Court Ruling

The French far-right leader says restored eligibility clears way for her candidacy. On Wednesday, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen launched her political campaign for the 2027 presidential election alongside Jordan Bardella, president of her National Rally party, one day after the Paris Court of Appeal upheld her conviction for the embezzlement of European public […]

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Warns U.S. Visa Policy Undermines Trade and Education

Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, expressed his concern about the new visa restrictions imposed by the United States, which negatively impact the economic and social citizens lives.

PM Nielsen Tells Trump ‘Greenland Is Not for Sale’

Danish and Greenlandic leaders reaffirm territorial sovereignty after trump renews control demands. On Wednesday, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called on U.S. President Donald Trump to respect the Arctic island’s territorial integrity and right to self-determination. RELATED: Greenland Premier Meets U.S. Envoy as Cooperation Talks Continue “Unfortunately, we have to repeat ourselves once again: Greenland […]

Iván Cepeda Warns of a Paramilitary Government in Colombia

Senator Iván Cepeda warned that the security measures of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella constitute a paramilitary government and threaten the Colombians rights .

Ecuador: CONAIE Denounces Threats Against Indigenous Leader Marlon Vargas

Dispute centers on ancestral Kichwa territory claimed by tourism company. On Wednesday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) denounced that personnel from Terra Turismo have made threats and incited aggression against Marlon Vargas, the president of the Indigenous organization. RELATED: CONAIE Warns of Risks in Noboa’s Mining and Energy Project in Ecuador The […]

U.S. Warships Are Patrolling the Middle East

CENTCOM’s announcement comes after Trump’s new threats against Iran. On Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that more than 20 U.S. warships are patrolling waters throughout the Middle East. RELATED: Massive Turnout in Iraq for Funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Described as a measure to “promote regional security and stability,” the U.S. military presence […]

NASA Sets Roman Space Telescope Launch for No Earlier Than Aug. 30

It will study billions of galaxies, dark energy, and exoplanets. On Wednesday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, with a field of view at least 100 times greater than that of the Hubble Space Telescope, will be launched aboard a SpaceX rocket no earlier than Aug. […]

Twelve European Countries Commit $50.6 Billion to Long-Range Missiles for NATO

The DPS initiative seeks to accelerate development and procurement through greater allied cooperation. On Wednesday, 12 European countries committed to invest $50.6 billion over the next decade in long-range missiles to strengthen the defense and deterrence capabilities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). RELATED: NATO Summit: Trump Orders Cutoff of U.S. Trade With Spain […]

Spanish Cardinal Lopez Romero Under Investigation for Sexual Assaults

Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero has been removed from his pastoral duties while the Vatican investigates allegations of sexual abuse against him.

187
Round of 16 FINAL
04/07 13:00 GMT-4
Canada
0 - 3
Morocco
50' Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)82' Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)90+8' Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco) 50' Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)82' Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)90+8' Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco)
Round of 16 FINAL
04/07 17:00 GMT-4
Paraguay
0 - 1
France
70' Kylian Mbappé (France) (p) 70' Kylian Mbappé (France) (p)
Round of 16 FINAL
05/07 16:00 GMT-4
Brazil
1 - 2
Norway
79' Erling Haaland (Norway)90' Erling Haaland (Norway)90+10' Neymar  (Brazil) (p) 79' Erling Haaland (Norway)90' Erling Haaland (Norway)90+10' Neymar  (Brazil) (p)
Round of 16 FINAL
05/07 21:00 GMT-4
Mexico
2 - 3
England
36' Jude Bellingham (England)38' Jude Bellingham (England)42' Julián Quiñones (Mexico)60' Harry Kane  (England) (p)69' Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) (p) 36' Jude Bellingham (England)38' Jude Bellingham (England)42' Julián Quiñones (Mexico)60' Harry Kane  (England) (p)69' Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) (p)
Round of 16 FINAL
06/07 15:00 GMT-4
Portugal
0 - 1
Spain
90+1' Mikel Merino (Spain) 90+1' Mikel Merino (Spain)
Round of 16 FINAL
06/07 20:00 GMT-4
United States
1 - 4
Belgium
9' Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)31' Malik Tillman (United States)33' Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)57' Hans Vanaken (Belgium)90+3' Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 9' Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)31' Malik Tillman (United States)33' Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)57' Hans Vanaken (Belgium)90+3' Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
Round of 16 FINAL
07/07 12:00 GMT-4
Argentina
3 - 2
Egypt
15' Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt)67' Mostafa Mohamed Zaki Abdelraouf (Egypt)79' Cristian Romero  (Argentina)83' Lionel Messi (Argentina)90+2' Enzo Fernández (Argentina) 15' Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt)67' Mostafa Mohamed Zaki Abdelraouf (Egypt)79' Cristian Romero  (Argentina)83' Lionel Messi (Argentina)90+2' Enzo Fernández (Argentina)
Round of 16 FINAL
07/07 16:00 GMT-4
Switzerland
0 - 0
Colombia
1' Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) (p)2' Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) (p)3' Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) (p)4' Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland) (p)5' Jáminton Campaz (Colombia) (p)6' Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) (p)7' Cucho Hernández (Colombia) (p)8' Cedric Itten (Switzerland) (p)9' Luis Díaz (Colombia) (p)10' Rubén Vargas (Switzerland) (p) 1' Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) (p)2' Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) (p)3' Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) (p)4' Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland) (p)5' Jáminton Campaz (Colombia) (p)6' Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) (p)7' Cucho Hernández (Colombia) (p)8' Cedric Itten (Switzerland) (p)9' Luis Díaz (Colombia) (p)10' Rubén Vargas (Switzerland) (p)
Quarter-finals
09/07 16:00 GMT-4
France
vs
Morocco
Quarter-finals
10/07 15:00 GMT-4
Spain
vs
Belgium
Quarter-finals
11/07 17:00 GMT-4
Norway
vs
England
Quarter-finals
11/07 21:00 GMT-4
Argentina
vs
Switzerland
Semi-finals
14/07 15:00 GMT-4
Winner Quarter-final 1
vs
Winner Quarter-final 2
Semi-finals
15/07 15:00 GMT-4
Winner Quarter-final 3
vs
Winner Quarter-final 4
3rd Place Final
18/07 17:00 GMT-4
Loser Semi-final 1
vs
Loser Semi-final 2
Final
19/07 15:00 GMT-4
Winner Semi-final 1
vs
Winner Semi-final 2
v10

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The CIGB is a beacon of technological sovereignty and innovation, President Diaz-Canel pointed out. On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) on its 40th anniversary and scientific achievements. RELATED: Díaz-Canel strengthens cooperation with China and aims to expand biotechnology exports “Founded by Commander Fidel Castro, the CIGB […]

Cuba Marks 40th Anniversary of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center

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