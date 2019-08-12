Venezuela: Court Charges 3 Assembly Members with Treason

The three lawmakers are been accused of treason, conspiracy, instigation of insurrection, civil rebellion, a concert to commit crimes, usurpation of functions, among other crimes.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela ordered on Monday to commit the responsibility of three lawmakers belonging to the National Assembly in contempt for committing crimes that threaten the peace and sovereignty of the country.

The sentence issued by the highest court imputed the parliamentarians Juan Pablo García Canales, José Ángel Guerra Brito and Tomás Guanipa Villalobos, after the request presented by the Attorney General's Office.

The three lawmakers are accused of "treason, conspiracy, instigation to the insurrection, civil rebellion, concert to commit crimes, usurpation of functions, public instigation to disobey the laws and continued hatred."

In addition, the ruling of the Supreme Court emphasizes that these actions are foreseen and sanctioned in articles 128, 132, 143, 145, 163, 213 and 285 of the Venezuelan Criminal Code, as well as in article 37 of the Organic Law Against Organized Crime and Terrorism Financing.

The decision was sent to the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, in order to continue with the relevant actions in the process.

This measure "does not proceed with the merit prejudice of the aforementioned citizens, because of which their prosecution corresponds to the ordinary courts in criminal matters," the text refers.

Likewise, the document was sent to Attorney General Tarek William Saab to continue with the corresponding procedure in the criminal case against the deputies of the AN.