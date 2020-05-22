Zionist Regime to Be Ripped From Middle East, Ali Khamenei Says

Palestine's occupation by Israel is the worst crime in the contemporary world.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Friday called Israel's regime a cancer of the Middle East and assured that the virus of Zionism will be uprooted from the region, no matter how much support it has from the U.S. and its allies.

"Palestine's occupation by Israel and the expulsion of its inhabitants is the worst crime in the contemporary world," Khamenei said on the occasion of World Jerusalem Day (Quds Day).

The Middle East has become a permanent base for Western countries, despite the efforts of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Resistance front to prevent it.

Given this reality, "it is our priority to defend the rights of Palestine, the Arab community, and the world. It is a duty and a humanitarian cause," Iran's leader said.

"You're not allowed to breathe if you don't accept these rules by the Israeli Occupation Forces. How low can this deal be when you have your own brothers standing with your oppressors against you. This is what the deal of the century is for Palestinians." @Marwa__Osman pic.twitter.com/IOWvzmYmSw — Camila (@camilateleSUR) May 22, 2020

Iran, which supports Palestine's liberation, hopes that the citizens stripped of their territory may return and recover their lost property.

"The Washington negotiations are a waste of time. The Zionist regime has shown that it will not stick to any agreement and does not understand any logic other than force," Khamenei stressed.

Iran's Islamic Revolution has shown support and backing for nations or groups that oppose and fight the Zionist regime.

Palestine's Authorities announced it was withdrawing from all agreements with Israel over its proposed annexation of the West Bank.