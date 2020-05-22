    • Live
News > Iran

Zionist Regime to Be Ripped From Middle East, Ali Khamenei Says
  • Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2020.

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 22 May 2020
Videos

Palestine's occupation by Israel is the worst crime in the contemporary world.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Friday called Israel's regime a cancer of the Middle East and assured that the virus of Zionism will be uprooted from the region, no matter how much support it has from the U.S. and its allies.

RELATED: 

Palestinian Authority Rejects UAE Aid Sent via Israel

"Palestine's occupation by Israel and the expulsion of its inhabitants is the worst crime in the contemporary world," Khamenei said on the occasion of World Jerusalem Day (Quds Day).

The Middle East has become a permanent base for Western countries, despite the efforts of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Resistance front to prevent it.

Given this reality, "it is our priority to defend the rights of Palestine, the Arab community, and the world. It is a duty and a humanitarian cause," Iran's leader said.

Iran, which supports Palestine's liberation, hopes that the citizens stripped of their territory may return and recover their lost property.

"The Washington negotiations are a waste of time. The Zionist regime has shown that it will not stick to any agreement and does not understand any logic other than force," Khamenei stressed. 

Iran's Islamic Revolution has shown support and backing for nations or groups that oppose and fight the Zionist regime.

Palestine's Authorities announced it was withdrawing from all agreements with Israel over its proposed annexation of the West Bank.

