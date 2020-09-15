Zimbabwe To Gradually Resume Economy and Learning Activities

The government resumed registration to allow citizens to obtain legal documents and other paperwork. President Emmerson Mnangagwa also added two hours to working time, setting labor end at 6:30 pm.

Zimbabwe’s government on Tuesday resumed some productive activities as the nation gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions and re-opens the economy.

In March, after registering the first COVID-19 cases, Zimbabwe enforced a nighttime curfew to prevent an increase in cases. Before the pandemic, the South African nation already faced a scarcity of basic resources.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced a gradual economic reactivation and approved inter-city travels to facilitate the movement of workers, citizens, and visitors.

The government resumed registration to allow citizens to obtain legal documents and other paperwork. President Emmerson Mnangagwa also added two hours to working time, setting labor end at 6:30 pm.

#Government recently gave the tourism sector the nod to resume all activities, including domestic & international travel, after five months of closure due to Covid-19 lockdown measures. The move has excited the sector, which was on the brink of total collapse. @METHI_Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/njHE77vuGB — Memory Mushore (@MemoryMushore) September 14, 2020

As part of the new measures, students would be able to take final examinations and would return to their learning activities. Besides, domestic flights would resume, tailed by international traveling and tourism.

“Despite the measures taken today to further open up the economy, the threat from COVID-19 is still real, and citizens should continue to religiously adhere to the COVID-19 containment measures,” said Mutsvangwa.

As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe registered 7,576 COVID-19 cases, 224 deaths, and 5,783 recoveries from the virus.