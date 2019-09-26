NAM Defends Multilateralism in Ministers Meeting at UN

The meeting was chaired by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, representing Venezuela, which in 2016 assumed the presidency of the international organization.

The countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) urged Thursday the defense of multilateralism in a ministerial meeting held in New York, United States, within the framework of the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations.

The meeting was chaired by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, representing Venezuela, which in 2016 assumed the presidency of the international organization until the end of this year.

The Non-Aligned countries stressed the importance of demonstrating the virtues of international cooperation to promote peace and carry forward sustainable development.

Arreaza denounced the violation of the Charter of the United Nations and other norms of international law by the United States.

The Venezuelan top diplomat explained the effects of the financial blockade imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump and the unconventional war that is ruining lives in the South American nation.

He stressed that how not only are these actions carried out in order to wear down the will of the Venezuelan people, but the U.s. and right-wing allies in the region are now seeking to activate the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) against Venezuela, possibly opening the door to military aggression.

Arreaza also invited member nations of the NAM to continue working towards a peaceful, prosperous future with a just world order.