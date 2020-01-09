Yangtze Spatula Fish: First Extinct Species of This Decade

The Chinese spatula fish, nicknamed the 'Yangtze River panda' because of its large size, has disappeared completely because of overfishing and the loss of its habitat.

The Yangtze spatula fish (Psephurus gladius) has been declared extinct, according to a study recently published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

This species, often dubbed "the Yangtze River panda" because of its large size, which could reach 7 meters long, was the only one of the genus Psephurus and fed on other fish and crustaceans.

According to scientists at the Yangtze River Fisheries Research Institute, the spatula fish became extinct between 2005 and 2010 after the construction of dams that blocked the animal's migratory habits and its reproduction. Likewise, pollution, overfishing and the loss of their habitat due to urbanization were other blows for animal survival.

The Psephurus gladius had not shown signs of life since 2009, but scientists continued until recently seeking evidence of its existence before declaring it officially extinct.

Psephurus gladius, o pez remo chino es declarada la primer especie extinta en 2020. Fue vista por última vez en 2003.

Psephurus gladius, or Chinese rowing fish is declared the first extinct species in 2020. It was last seen in 2003. ‍

Between 1981 and 2003, only 210 specimens of this species were found, while an exhaustive investigation carried out between 2017 and 2018 by specialists from the Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences failed to detect a single living specimen.