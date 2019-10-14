Cuba Denounces US Attack On Its Foreign Trade at WTO

The diplomat recalled that Washington's aggressiveness is part of the application of its economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Cuban Ambassador Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Pedro Luis Pedroso denounced at a meeting of Heads of Delegations of the World Trade Organization (WTO) the effort of the United States to hinder the commercial relations with the island.

“Last year, the current administration has significantly increased its commercial and financial encirclement measures against my country. It has imposed additional measures to hinder foreign trade and increased the persecution of our banking-financial relations with the rest of the world,” Pedroso said.

The diplomat recalled that Washington's aggressiveness is part of the application of its economic, commercial and financial blockade, a policy in force for 60 years, strengthened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

This upsurge has also implied a more intense and punitive application of extraterritorial measures, such as the full activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act of 1996, the Cuban permanent representative warned.

Regarding Title III, the diplomat pointed out in the WTO that it allows the initiation of claims before U.S. courts against investors from third countries that invest in the greater of the Antilles.

"This is totally illegal and contravenes the most basic norms of international law and commerce," he said.

Pedroso expressed at the forum that the Helms Burton Law is an instrument of economic warfare and political coercion that intends to dictate to third countries how they should conduct their economic relations with Cuba, in frank violation of international law.

In his speech, the ambassador drew attention to the prevailing scenario, which has resulted in the economic trade slowdown in almost 90 percent of the world, according to the latest evaluation of the International Monetary Fund.

Although the situation is negative for all countries, it is suffered more by small economies and island developing States, especially affected by climate change and global economic turbulence, Pedroso added.

"Cuba's position in this complex scenario remains attached to the legitimate interests of the developing countries to whose alliances we belong," he said urging to defend multilateralism, bet on transparency and inclusiveness, and make decisions by consensus.