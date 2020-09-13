Woman Blinded by Chilean Police in 2019 Protests is Hospitalized

Fabiola Campillai, who was left blind after a Chilean Police (Carabineros) agent launched a teargas bomb to her face in 2019, was rushed to a hospital in Santiago to undergo surgery after suffering severe headaches.
After being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital, Campillai, 37, "spilled liquid from her nose," her husband Marco Cornejo informed as he assured that she has a history of meningitis.
"She remains in serious condition. She will be operated to repair the damage to a fistula in her skull, which is generating an endocranial secretion," Campillai's lawyer Pamela San Martin said.
Within the next few days, she will undergo a new surgery. "We are waiting to see how she evolves from this one," San Martin added.
At the Institute of Safety at Work (IST), where she is hospitalized, it was specified that Fabiola presented an endocranial filtration, due to the fact that the cerebral fistula was damaged.
The multiple injuries suffered from the Carabinero's attack have resulted in several operations and complications. Campillai lost her vision, sense of smell, and taste.
On November 26, 2019, Campillai was attacked while waiting for the bus to go to her job as a food production assistant. She was far from any demonstration.
The attack took place at close range, respecting no riot control protocol. Former Carabineros' Captain Patricio Maturana is under investigation as the alleged perpetrator of the shooting.