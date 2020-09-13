Woman Blinded by Chilean Police in 2019 Protests is Hospitalized

Fabiola Campillai, who was hit in the face by a tear gas canister, will undergo surgery to repair a damaged fistula in her skull.

Fabiola Campillai, who was left blind after a Chilean Police (Carabineros) agent launched a teargas bomb to her face in 2019, was rushed to a hospital in Santiago to undergo surgery after suffering severe headaches.

After being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital, Campillai, 37, "spilled liquid from her nose," her husband Marco Cornejo informed as he assured that she has a history of meningitis.

"She remains in serious condition. She will be operated to repair the damage to a fistula in her skull, which is generating an endocranial secretion," Campillai's lawyer Pamela San Martin said.

Within the next few days, she will undergo a new surgery. "We are waiting to see how she evolves from this one," San Martin added.

last year this was Chile. They killed them, left us blind, even tortured us. Hundreds of people lost their sight, others lost their sight and others received bullets. But we do not ask that celebrities talk about it or donate money. We did not ask for anything because it was+ pic.twitter.com/6JZilNMwiT — Brillitosi ���� (@SXIX8) June 4, 2020